Funeral Services for Gloria Hager, 87, of Painesville, will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 422 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the church.Gloria was born September 1, 1931 in Cleveland to Walter and Florence (Chapman) Stenroos. She passed away, February 13, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township.Gloria was the clerk-treasurer for Morley Library and worked there for 40 years. She also volunteered for the Painesville Police Department for 10 years. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Painesville and was an active volunteer there for many years.Gloria loved to take gambling trips and also loved to read. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her rose garden was one of her favorite things to do.Gloria is survived by her son, Tod Hager; grandson, Nathan Hager; and sister, Phyllis Steven.She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hager; son, Roy Hager; her parents; brother, Walter Stenroos; and sister, Jean Breedlove.In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's memory may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 East 185th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44119. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019