Gloria Insana, age 85, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away August 23, 2020, with her loved ones at her side. Born in Donkin, Cape Bretton, Nova Scotia, Gloria never forgot her roots. After marrying Nicholas L. Insana, she first settled in Niagara Falls, Canada, then Niagara Falls, NY, and finally Wickliffe, OH. Gloria was an active member of the Wickliffe community for over 50 years. She raised three beautiful children, participated in community organizations such as the Wickliffe Italian American Club Ladies’ Auxillary and owned the Convenient Food Mart on Euclid Ave. for many years. A fierce supporter of her family and friends, she loved to play cards and spend time with her children and grandchildren. Late in life, she was especially proud of her babies, six great-grandchildren, who will always love their GiGi. She is survived by her daughter, Ida (Joseph) Ferrari; and her son, Joseph Insana; her grandchildren, Michelle (Patrick) Watson, Nicholas (Brittany) Ferrari; and her six great-grandchildren, Brendan, Connor, and Ethan Watson; Alexandra, Nathaniel, and Taliesin Ferrari; as well as extended family and a host of close friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Insana; daughter, Deborah Insana; and her brother, Raymond Brogagnolo. As per Gloria’s wishes, an All Souls Memorial Mass will be held in her name at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe, OH, on November 2, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. Please remember her in your prayers. Contributions may be made in Gloria’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
