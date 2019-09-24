|
Gloria J. (Smith) Kozlosky, age 86, of Mentor, passed away peacefully September 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born June 4, 1933 in Smokerun, PA. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked in the Cleveland Public School system as a library aide. She was a member of the St. Bede's The Venerable Catholic Church prayer group. One of her favorite pastimes was sewing. Her most favorite thing to do was having family gatherings on Sundays. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Walter; sons Carl, Tom (Barb), (Walter) Ken (Karen); four grandchildren, Jim (Diana), Bob, Kenny, Lisa; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Cameron. She is also survived by one brother, John (Lucy) Smith; and one sister, Veronica Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (Yagrik) Smith. There will be no services or viewing. She will be buried in Mentor Municipal Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019