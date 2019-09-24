Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessing Cremation Center
9340 Pinecone Drive
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 352-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Kozlosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. (Smith) Kozlosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. (Smith) Kozlosky Obituary
Gloria J. (Smith) Kozlosky, age 86, of Mentor, passed away peacefully September 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born June 4, 1933 in Smokerun, PA. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked in the Cleveland Public School system as a library aide. She was a member of the St. Bede's The Venerable Catholic Church prayer group. One of her favorite pastimes was sewing. Her most favorite thing to do was having family gatherings on Sundays. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Walter; sons Carl, Tom (Barb), (Walter) Ken (Karen); four grandchildren, Jim (Diana), Bob, Kenny, Lisa; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Cameron. She is also survived by one brother, John (Lucy) Smith; and one sister, Veronica Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (Yagrik) Smith. There will be no services or viewing. She will be buried in Mentor Municipal Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now