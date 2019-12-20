Home

Gloria Mae Srsen


1930 - 2019
Gloria Mae Srsen Obituary
Gloria Mae (nee Supik) Srsen, 89, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. She was born Nov. 21, 1930, in Cleveland. Gloria was a lifelong member of Sokol Tyrs and Sokol Greater Cleveland. She had also been the owner of BOS Services Inc. of Willoughby. She was the loving mother of Sandra Hayden, Nada (Michael) Montgomery, Jody (John) Danko, and Kim Srsen (Wayne Zahler); cherished grandmother of Brian (Christina) Zayicek, Gretchen (Robert) Obrovac, and Heidi (Todd) Yatchyshyn; “GiGi” of Nolan, Devin, Kyle, Benjamin, Hannah, Alana and Caleb; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry J. Srsen in 1987; parents, James and Josephine (nee Sima) Supik; and siblings, Anton (Margie/Rose) Supik, James (Lilli) Supik, and Betty (George) Stribrny. Private family services will be held at a later date. Contributions in her name are suggested to Sokol Greater Cleveland Mortgage Reducer, 4939 Broadway Ave., Cleveland, OH 44127. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
