Gloria Malizio, age 93, passed away November 24, 2020 at her residence in Painesville Township. She was born April 14, 1927 in Painesville to James V. and Mary (Loria) Pizzino.Gloria graduated from Harvey High School in 1945 and worked for the Painesville Telegraph for several years. She also attended Lakeland Community College. Gloria was a member of St. Mary Church in Painesville and she also sang in the St. Gabriel Choir.She is survived by her sons Michael W. (Linda) Malizio and Patrick Malizio; daughter, Mary (Mike) Ficzner; grandchildren, Michael P. (Sarah) Ficzner, Marisa (Brandon) Deal, Amy Rose (Jesse) Munion and Mari (Derek) Moore; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann (Charles) Smith and Norma Nelson.Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Malizio in 2015; her parents; six brothers and four sisters.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Mary Church, 242 North State street, Painesville, Ohio. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.