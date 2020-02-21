Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Gloria S. Vigeant Obituary
Gloria S. Vigeant, 86, of Mentor, died February 20, 2020 at her home. She was born September, 12, 1933 in North Arlington, New Jersey. Mrs. Vigeant was a home maker. Her hobbies were bowling, embroidering and she enjoyed dancing, puzzles. Survivors include her son, Rufus (Maureen) Bauer; grandchildren, Candice (Steve) Bauer – Zsaludko, and Samantha (Scott) Burt; great-grandchildren, Meadow, Nathaniel, Ivy, and Maisy; sister, Jeanette Sherlock; brothers, Marvin (Joan), David and Leonard Lacoste; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vigeant; parents, Rufus and Rose Lacoste; and many brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A prayer service to conclude the gathering will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
