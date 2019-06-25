Glorianne Chepes GLORIANNE CHEPES (nee Lisko) age 83, beloved wife of the late Charles Everett; loving mother of Susan Lashley (husband George), Charles “Chip” (wife Julie) and Eric (Judy Mack); devoted grandmother of Glorianne Camburako (husband Adam), Elizabeth Lashley (Todd Schauffler), Tera (fiancé Buddy DeGross), Jeremy (Maddie Brandenberg), Cassandra (fiancé Nik Clark), Eric, and great-grandmother of Everett Camburanko and Dylan DeGross; cherished daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Medved) Lisko; dearest sister of the late James Lisko (wife Betty Jane) and Bernard (wife Margaret, deceased); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Glorianne was born in Gates, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1935 and passed away on June 24, 2019. In 1965 she moved to Artesian Acres Farms in Novelty. She proudly worked for 28 years as a dental assistant in Chesterland. For the past three years she lived in Middlefield. Glorianne was an avid reader and an animal lover, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and was a Cleveland sports fan. Those who knew her remember her as a gentle, caring, witty woman who was a devoted mother with a huge heart. She will be dearly missed by all. Contributions may be made in memory of Glorianne to Rescue Village 1563 Chillicothe Rd Novelty, OH 44072 or Hospice of the Western Reserve PO Box 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Prayers of Christian Burial Thursday June 27, 2019 at 6:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Friday at 10 AM at Munn Cemetery, 10189 Music St Newbury, OH. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Glorianne at THE DeJOHN FUNERAL HOME & CELEBRATIONS CENTER OF CHESTERLAND 12811 CHILLICOTHE ROAD (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) THURSDAY 3-6:30 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary