Goldie H. Brainard
1930 - 2020
Goldie H. Brainard, age 89, of Madison, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Lake Health Madison ER. She was born November 15, 1930 in Cortland, Ohio to Julia (Moritz) and Martin Szekely. She married the love of her life, Floyd I. Brainard, Jr. in Painesville, on October 15, 1949.A 1948 graduate of Harvey High School, Goldie worked at IRC Fibers for 30 years, retiring in 1981. She was an avid sports fan especially football who was known for making a bet or two with her grandson, and continued on with all the grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.She is survived by daughters, Jacklynn Brainard, Theresa (Gary) Bonnema; son, Edward (Teresa) Brainard; six grandchildren, Shannon Thompson, Samantha Charlton, Alison Blauser, Adam Bonnema, Erin Bonnema-Steele, Sheena Brainard; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” French, Marilyn Haffa; brothers, Martin “Sonny”, Frank, James, Robert, David Szekely. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents; sisters, Jenny Jones, Pearl Smith and brothers William, Ronald, Charlie and Johnny.Friends will be received 6-8 pm, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH. A Funeral Service will be 10 am Friday, October 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Darin Avery of the Bridge Church in Perry will officiate. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Final Resting Place will be Perry Cemetery.The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
