Goldie Malone Obituary
Goldie Malone, 92, of Euclid, passed away peacefully on Mar. 11, 2020. She was born Oct. 18, 1927 in Cleveland to Nicholas and Helen Strahinic (nee Goles).She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Ann of Westmont, IL; and many nieces and nephews, and her cousin, Janice Garvey.She was predeceased by her loving husband, James E. Malone; brothers: Nicholas, Eli, John, Michael, George, Peter and Milan and sister, Mary Stanley.Goldie was a very active member of St. Nicholas Croatian Byzantine Catholic Church, the Croatian Fraternal Union – Zumberak Lodge #859, the Croatian Catholic Union #26, American Croatian Zagreb Jr. Tamburitzans, and Zumbercani Adult Tamburitzans.As a result of our current pandemic and the real concern for all of Goldie’s longtime friends and people she’s touched, the family has decided to have the services private. A memorial service to honor Goldie’s life will be planned for a future date.Donations are suggested, in her memory, to Croatian Fraternal Union Scholarship Foundation, Lodge 859/Malone Endowment, 100 Delaney Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
