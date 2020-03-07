|
|
Gordon Geoffrion Jr. was born on August 7, 1988 in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, Gordon and Marlene; his brother, Jim Spisak, and his sisters: Stephanie Spisak, Faith Spisak and Lisa Davis; his aunts: Nina Tripp, Marla Foit and Donna Messina; and his uncles: Brian, Glenn and Bruce.He was preceded in death by his uncle, Gary; grandparents, George and Mary Mahan, and grandparents: Arthur and Edna Geoffrion.Gordon had an outgoing personality and saw humor in many situations. He has been described as a one of a kind person who could completely change the mood in a room without saying a word. He excelled in sales and sports, putting all he had into whatever he set out to do. Although he had a full schedule of activities, he kept in touch with friends and family, all of whom miss him dearly.The memorial service is on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the O’Ryan Room of the Willoughby Hills Community Center, located at 35400 Chardon Rd, Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44094. Visitation begins at 7:00 PM. At 7:30 PM there will be a 30-minute discourse with light refreshments to follow.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020