Private family graveside services will be held for Gordon W. Fawcett, 89, of Willowick. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at the funeral home, so guests may encounter a wait before entering the building. Gordon went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Heartland of Willoughby. Born September 29, 1930, in Ashtabula, he graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland. He married his beloved dance partner, Margaret, on July 7, 1951, and moved to Willowick in 1958, after service in the United States Air Force. He was employed as a die maker at the former Fisher Body Division of General Motors in Cleveland, retiring in 1985 after 35 years. Two of Gordon's favorite places were the stage and the pulpit. In high school, he began a decades-long career in drama and musical theater, starring in local productions. In his 50s, he earned a certificate from the Northeast Ohio Moody Bible Institute (MBI) extension school. He ultimately taught classes for Moody and worked as office manager for MBI in Willowick. He felt called to use his study and speaking talents for ministry and served as interim pastor in a number of churches. He taught Sunday School at Erieside Church on the Boulevard, where he was a longtime member, for many years. Gordon was great with a camera and built his own small wedding photography business. He also learned woodworking, displaying his pieces at a few local shows. For the last 12 years, Gordon and his wife delivered food for Meals on Wheels. Survivors are his wife of 69 years, Margaret (Janezic) Fawcett; children, Faron Fawcette, Judith (Douglas) Ritley, Lisa (Larry) Heacox and Linda (Steve) Valentine; grandchildren, Arielle, Caleb (Janie), Luke (Emily) and Rosalie Valentine; Benjamin and Noah Heacox; Alexandra (Chad) Brown, Miriam (Christopher) Lattimer, and Loretta Fawcette; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Aubrey, and Cooper Brown. He also leaves his former daughter-in-law, Charlene Fawcette; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gladys (Miller) Fawcett; brother, Robert Fawcett; and sister, Murvelle Chinchar. Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Lake County Council on Aging, 8520 East Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.