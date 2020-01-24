|
Grace Geneva, age 89, of Eastlake, passed away January 23, 2020. She was born in Barnesboro, PA, on April 22, 1930, to the late Anthony and Palma Mary Yannella. She was a proud and loving mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Grace lived in Eastlake, Ohio for over 50 years and worked at Things Remembered in Highland Hts., Ohio as a receptionist and switchboard operator for almost 25 years. Grace never met a stranger. Her bright smile and fun-loving nature endeared her to all she met. She loved all kinds of animals, especially her grand-dogs, Tino and Heidi. She was a member of St. Justin Martyr Church in Eastlake. Grace is survived by her daughters, Susan Christopher and Diane Geneva; son-in-love, Jerry (Linda) Christopher; sisters, Marie A. Ludwig and Jennie Vargo; brothers, Tony (Janet) Yannella, Carmen (Vivian) Yannella, Jim (Barbara) Yannella, Tom (Regina) Yannella and John Yannella; sister-in-law, Iola Yanello; and many beloved nephews, nieces, friends, neighbors and co-workers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Geneva; son, Daniel Geneva; brother, Phillip Yanello; brothers-in-law, Stephen Ludwig and Louis Vargo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Bldg. E, Mentor, OH 44060 (https://www.lakehumane.org/) in her name would be appreciated or help someone in need to honor Grace.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020