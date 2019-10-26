|
|
Grace L. Barile, age 79 of Painesville, OH, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Cardinal Woods, Madison, OH. She was born on October 6, 1940, in Middlesex, NJ.Survivors include her sisters: Christine Barile and Cindy Keller, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Grace L. Barile; brothers, Patrick and Frank Barile; sister-in-law, Helen Barile and nephew, Mark Bognar.The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:00 pm Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Mary Church, 242 N. State St. Painesville, OH. 44077.A funeral mass will be 2:00 pm Monday, October 28, 2019, at the church.Interment will be in Perry Cemetery, Perry, OH.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made in Grace’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.orgArrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019