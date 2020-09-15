Grace Marie (Fatica) Atkins, age 91, of Willoughby, passed away on September 8, 2020, at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. She was born on August 26, 1929, in OH. Mrs. Atkins enjoyed painting and ceramics. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; son, James A. Atkins; parents, James and Margaret (Sedlak) Fatica; and brothers, Eugene Edward and James Fatica. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at All Souls Cemetery in Section 3, 10366 Chardon Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Please meet at the cemetery. Contributions may be made in Mrs. Atkin’s memory to the Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060; online at (https://www.lakehumane.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/
) or to Heartland Hospice, (https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate/
). Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.
.