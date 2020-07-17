Grace McClurg Rabek, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Thursday, July 16 following her 91st birthday.Born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 4, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Robert McClurg and Dorothy Donaldson McClurg. Mrs. Rabek moved to Athens in 1969 and was very active in the community. She was a faithful member of Athens First United Methodist Church for over 50 years and a member of United Methodist Women since 1957. Mrs. Rabek retired from the Athens Regional Library after working for more than 15 years as a Book Processor.She was a life-long member of Girl Scouts. Following her retirement, she worked as a Registrar for the Northeast Georgia Girl Scout Council and served as Council Cookie Chair for several years; annually cleaning out her garage and living room to store a semi-trailer truck load of cookies. She was a member of the Eastern Star, having served as the Worthy Advisor, and was also a member of the Athens Rock and Gem Club since 1990. She was proud of her Scottish heritage, never sat out a polka, was an avid gardener, and an adventurous traveler.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman J. Rabek, Sr.; one son, Richard Alan Rabek; and three siblings, John Bell McClurg, Christine McClurg Stonehouse, and Dorothy McClurg.Survivors include her children, Norman James Rabek, Jr. (Joy Boothe), William Thomas Rabek (Katie), and Nancy Ellen Rabek Sheppard (Edward); daughter-in-law, Karen Rabek; one brother, Robert Harkness McClurg; six grandchildren, Jesse Rabek (Ana Rodrigo), Jeremie Smith, Elijah Rabek (David Santana), Brian Rabek (Greer Hannan), Cheryl Jennings (John) and Lisa Sheppard Lawrenz (Brian); 2 step grandchildren, Brittany Ward (Jared) and Dustin Arnold (Jamie); and four step great-grandchildren, Camp Ward, Grady Ward, Dawson Arnold, and Alaina Arnold.Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Athens First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 327 N Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30601 or online at http://athensfirstumc.org/giving/.Lord
