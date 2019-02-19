Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Abbey of Willoughby
38011 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:30 PM
The Abbey of Willoughby
Resources
More Obituaries for Greg Bench
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg "Sheep" Bench


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Greg "Sheep" Bench Obituary
Greg “Sheep” Bench, 56, of Wickliffe, passed away Feb. 14, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby.
He was born May 23, 1962, in Cleveland.
Greg worked in quality control at a machine shop.
He was active in little league, where he was an umpire and coach, a band roadie, golfer, Browns fan, and woodworker.
Greg was the loving brother of Patti (nee Bench) and Frank Peroni, Steve and Joni (nee Hoffman) Bench; fond uncle of Frank, Joe, and James Peroni, Steve and Michael Bench, and Christine Priola; cherished nephew of Jim and Faith Ann Van Diest; devoted son of Joseph and Hilda (nee Valduga) Bench; beloved companion to Connie Herlacher; “step-dad” to Chelsea, Brendan, and Anthony Herlacher; and friend of many.
Family will received friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a prayer service will also be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the family.
To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.