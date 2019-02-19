|
Greg “Sheep” Bench, 56, of Wickliffe, passed away Feb. 14, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby.
He was born May 23, 1962, in Cleveland.
Greg worked in quality control at a machine shop.
He was active in little league, where he was an umpire and coach, a band roadie, golfer, Browns fan, and woodworker.
Greg was the loving brother of Patti (nee Bench) and Frank Peroni, Steve and Joni (nee Hoffman) Bench; fond uncle of Frank, Joe, and James Peroni, Steve and Michael Bench, and Christine Priola; cherished nephew of Jim and Faith Ann Van Diest; devoted son of Joseph and Hilda (nee Valduga) Bench; beloved companion to Connie Herlacher; “step-dad” to Chelsea, Brendan, and Anthony Herlacher; and friend of many.
Family will received friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a prayer service will also be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the family.
To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
