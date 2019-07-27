|
Gregory Aidan Buck, age 85, of Wickliffe, passed away July 27, 2019. He was born in Carrolltown, PA to the late Gregory E. and Mary Buck (nee Shero) on August 21, 1933.He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Greg proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954.Greg was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart Mary Ruth Buck for 62 years, a loving father to Marilyn Myers, Susan (Scott) Sullivan, and Janine (Dave) Thomas, a proud grandfather to Jaclyn (Randy), Greg (Emily), Matt, Lee, Erin (Bryan), Scott (Missi Pastwa), Lindsay, and Mandy (Jeff), a great-grandfather to Alivia, Aidan, Lila, Owen, Maclin, Luke and Isabel, brother to Jane Buck and Marian (Richard) Kirsch, brother-in-law to Patrick “P.J.” (Toni) Barnes, sisters-in-law, Lois Garrity, Judy Cantalope, Carol (Hoot) George, Shelley (Mike) Rosmus and Phyllis Barnes.He was preceded in death by his siblings, William (Mildred) Buck, Francis (Leora) Buck, Dorothy Zadai, Grace (Patrick) Dillon, Rosemary (William) Grove and Helen (Hugh) Malloy, brothers-in-law, Thomas (Barbara) Barnes, Lawrence Barnes, John (Diane) Barnes and Leo Garrity.Please join the family for a Funeral Mass at Our Lady Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Avenue Wickliffe, Ohio 44092 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10am. Interment will immediately follow at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019