Gregory “Sam” Duane Ketchum, age 81, passed away February 18, 2019 at Cardinal Woods Skilled Nursing Home.He was born August 25, 1937 in Middlefield, Ohio to Arba and Vinnie Ketchum.Greg was a crane operator for Victor-Browning Crane for 30 years. He was also a trainer for harness racing and worked out of the Painesville Fairgrounds, traveling all over the country with the horses.Greg leaves behind sister, Almeta Morris; nephews, Randy (Sue) Morris and Richard (Chris) Morris; dear friends, Hans “Butch” Wienhold, Margaret Fovargue, and Beatrice Csepegi; and many great-nephews and nieces and extended family.He we preceded in death by his parents.Private family services will be held at a later date. Final resting place will be Perry Cemetery.The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.Online obituary and guest book at:www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019