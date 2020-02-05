Home

Gregory J. Stefaniak, age 68, of Timberlake, passed away February 2, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on March 10, 1951, to the late Chester and Adeline Stefaniak.He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Gregory is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 34 years, Lisa J. Stefaniak (Malacky); children, Amanda (Joseph) Schmigel, Frank (Marita) Stefaniak, Christine (Steve) Albritton-Woodward and Kate (Bo) Stefaniak-Martin; 9 grandchildren; brother, Carl (Martha) Stefaniak; and his four legged companions.Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass for Gregory will be held at St. Justin Martyr, 35781 Stevens Blvd, Eastlake on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 4 p.m. Friends and family to gather from 3 to 4 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
