|
|
Gregory James Cunningham died on November 15, 2019 at his home in Raleigh, NC, after battling leukemia for five years. He was born on July 20 in Euclid, Ohio to parents, James and Patricia Cunningham. Greg was the husband of Susie Zettler Cunningham. They married on September 11, 1993 in Fairfax, Virginia, and shared 26 wonderful years of marriage together. Greg graduated from George Mason University in Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in Business Applications of Graphic Design and worked as a talented graphic designer in both VA and NC. Greg was a gifted storyteller who always had a joke to tell or a funny anecdote to share. He grew up in Ohio and developed a love for baseball, the Steelers, and the music of Bruce Springsteen. Greg will be remembered for his integrity, his kindness, his humor, and his great love of music. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. He is survived by his wife, Susie Cunningham; his daughters, Lynelle and Annie Cunningham; his parents, James and Patricia Cunningham; and his sisters, Lori (Tim) Holmes and Michele Mlakar. He is further survived by his in-laws, Lynelle and Jim Kapinos, Christopher and Dushyanthi Zettler; and his nieces and nephews, Abbey Holmes, Hillary Sandmann, Collin Holmes, Zachary Mlakar, Nathan Mlakar, Lauren Kapinos, and Lyndsey Kapinos. A celebration of life will be held at Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at (https://pages.lls.org/ltn/nc/Triangle19/teamleukemiabeatdown).
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019