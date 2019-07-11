|
|
Gregory W. “Greg” Towns, age 59, of Mentor, OH died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home. He was born March 2, 1960 in Newport News, VA. Mr. Towns was an Assistant Superintendent, former Principal and teacher in the Lake and Cuyahoga county area for many years. Survived by nine sisters and brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Greg’s life will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. Family requests contributions may be made in Greg’s memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For Full Obituary and to offer condolences please go to: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 12, 2019