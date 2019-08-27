|
|
Gregory Wolenski, age 68, passed away on August 24, 2019, with Cheryl, his loving wife of 48 years, and his sister-in-law, Diane at his side. After retiring from the Plain Dealer, where he worked in advertising for 40 years, Gregory enjoyed 10 years with the Willoughby-Eastlake Schools. Gregory leaves behind his children, Tracy (Kenneth) King and Gregory (O’Dea) Wolenski; grandchildren, Liam, Isaac, Sophia, Sydney and Nicholas; mother-in-law, "Boots." He also leaves three brothers, a sister, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019