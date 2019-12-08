|
Gretchen (Wienhold) Crim, age 97, of Painesville, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 31, 1922 in Freie Stadt Danzig (Germany) to Berta (Willem) and Franz Wienhold. She married Eugene Crim on April 23, 1943.She is survived by 11 children: Marvin (Jackie), Clarence, Kenneth (Maureen), William (Mary Pat), and Mary Ann (Ronnie) Hayden of Painesville; Charles, David (Tracie), and Virginia (Ralph) Meivogel of Madison; Carolyn (Brian) Gamiere and Elizabeth (Thomas) McGovern of Thompson; and Jeannette (Kenneth) Medved of Orwell. She is also survived by her brother, William Wienhold of California, 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; sons, James and Ralph; brothers: Frank, Hans (who was her twin), Henry, and Ernest Wienhold; and sister, Herta Collins.The Wienhold family immigrated to the United States in 1927 aboard the Norddeutscher Lloyd Bremen ship. Gretchen was proudly admitted as a citizen of the United States of America on February 10, 1956. She and Eugene owned Crim’s Markets on Rt. 20 and on Rt. 84 in Perry. Gretchen loved gardening and worked at Cottage Gardens for many years. She also loved shopping, traveling, decorating for Christmas, cooking, and especially Sunday dinners with her whole family. Gretchen was deeply loved, and she will be greatly missed as the bond of her large family. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Friends may be received from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home before the service. Burial will be held after the service at Perry Cemetery, 3840 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio 44081 followed by a reception at the American Legion Post 336, 60 Chester Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 9, 2019