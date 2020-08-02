1/1
Gretchen (Miller) Noeyack
Gretchen (Miller) Noeyack, age 60 of Mentor, passed away July 31, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born October 19, 1959 in Grand Rapids, MI.Mrs. Noeyack had worked as a Supervisor at the former Kmart in Mentor for over 25 years. She was a member of The Grove Church of Lake County and she had been a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor. Gretchen loved being together with family and friends, camping, and vacationing. She also enjoyed gardening, coloring, and painting.She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Paul; daughters, Melissa (Michael Donahue) Noeyack and Kristine (Brandon) Kin; granddaughter, Haley Campbell; mother, Donna Miller; sister, Pamela Miller-Brady and many other loving family. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Miller; brother, Alan Miller; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Gertrude Noeyack.The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
