Hallie Rae Shelt was born on August 20, 1938 in Canton, Ohio and passed away on October 7, 2020, at age 82 in Aurora, Missouri. Hallie was happiest spending time with her best friend, sister, Polly Beadnell and spending time with her nine grandchildren. She was a wonderful part of many lives and will be sorely missed. Hallie is survived by her four children, Mercedes, Derek, Kristen and Valerie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Shelt, and will be laid to rest next to him in Madison, Ohio.The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
