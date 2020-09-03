1/1
Hannelore M. Dragicevic
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannelore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannelore M. Dragicevic, 97, of Willowick, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Aug. 31, 1923, in Essen, Germany, she had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County more than 70 years ago. Hannelore was a member of Shore Haven Lutheran Church in Willowick. She enjoyed needlepoint, like gardening and working in her yard and loved to Polka Dance. She was the loving mother of Karen Dragicevic; and special best friend of Kathy Markulin. Hannelore was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Petar Dragicevic; daughter, Mara M. Weiss; and parents, Carl and Anna Burkhart. Private burial services were held at Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved