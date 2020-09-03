Hannelore M. Dragicevic, 97, of Willowick, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Aug. 31, 1923, in Essen, Germany, she had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County more than 70 years ago. Hannelore was a member of Shore Haven Lutheran Church in Willowick. She enjoyed needlepoint, like gardening and working in her yard and loved to Polka Dance. She was the loving mother of Karen Dragicevic; and special best friend of Kathy Markulin. Hannelore was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Petar Dragicevic; daughter, Mara M. Weiss; and parents, Carl and Anna Burkhart. Private burial services were held at Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
