Hans Richter, (Colonel, US Army, ret.), of Concord Township left this world on June 12, 2019. Born in Leipzig, Germany during the WWII, he witnessed the horrors of war and Nazism.At the age of 15, he escaped Communist East Germany to Canada. He graduated from King’s College while navigating Canada Steamships Line’ commercial ships on the Great Lakes. Hans immigrated to the U.S., was instantly drafted into the U.S. Army, quickly rose through the ranks, and went to the Officer’s School. He fought in Vietnam as Artillery Captain and survived days and nights in the jungle, avoiding Viet Cong capture. He carried shrapnel and Agent Orange in his body and memory of his dead military friends in his heart. Hans built his life in Lake County, started his electronics business, bringing new TVs to many homes.Hans became a real estate broker, served as President of Lake County Board of Realtors, and was recognized as Realtor Broker of the year. He helped countless families to achieve their dream to own homes. Hans was a builder, developer, broker and deal-maker, former owner of Hugo Bouse Realty, Red Baron Realty and current President and Owner of [email protected] Enterprises. He developed, built and lived in Water Oaks. After 9/11, Hans returned to work to protect our country. Hans was a fighter; he lived his life on his own terms and never gave up. He was a proud man, who commanded any room with strong, but always good will, intelligence and wit. Hans was an astute political observer, source of all possible and practical information, a poet and genius repairman, always hungry for the latest technology around him and always available to help others. Hans travelled the world, visited over 30 countries, always remembering to go off the beaten path and he kept his memories alive. He loved boating, fishing, his 36 foot Carver yacht and his RVs. Hans was a mentor to many, a Big Brother, he taught many children to drive.Hans is survived by wife, Dina; children, Hans, Heidi (Scott), and Hana; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry and Helmut; and sister, Helene. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 17, 2019