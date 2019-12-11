|
|
Harlan F. Gill, age 90, loving father of Sandra, Loreen, Michael (wife Janet), Kathleen and Jennifer Gill Davis (husband George, deceased); treasured companion of Marcia Anselmo; devoted grandfather of Charles Cavalier, Courtney Harrigan (husband Brian), Maxwell (wife Vanessa), Codie, the late Kristen Cavalier and great-grandfather to seven; former husband of Geraldine (nee Ricciardi); dear uncle and great-uncle of many. WWII U.S. Army - Air Corp. Veteran. Harlan was born June 27, 1929 in Cleveland and passed away on December 4, 2019. He attended Collinwood High School and was the school's first state wrestling placer for the state of Ohio. He then graduated from Shaw High School in 1950 and was a proud WWII U.S. Army - Air Corp. Veteran. At age 32, one of the youngest lieutenants to serve for the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. Harlan also worked for Snap-on Tools for 26 years in Industrial Management. He loved music and theatre. Since the 1960's he was very involved in the Gates Mills Players, first as a stagehand, then as an actor in many supporting and leading roles and as a dedicated director. As a result, the Harlan Gill Award is presented yearly to one outstanding member. Harlan was a big proponent for girls’ sports. For many years, he coached and managed CYO girls' softball teams for St. Francis of Assisi Church. Harlan was a true gentleman, outgoing, courageous, and understanding. He will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Harlan to the ASPCA, Animal Refuge Fund, or any animal charity of one’s choice. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6850 Mayfield Road, Gates Mills. Burial following with Military Honors at Gates Mills North Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Harlan at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary and guestbook www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019