Harland A. Giddings

Harland A. Giddings Obituary
Harland A. Giddings, 94, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Aug. 23, 2019, at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Survivors are his wife of 71 years, Gwen; daughters, Brenda (Frank) Smolen of Mentor and Debra (Buddy) Feddon of Tallahassee, Fla.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Chris and Brian. His passion for flower and vegetable gardening will continue to remind family and friends of a life "well-lived." An outdoor memorial service in Mentor is planned for September. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home in Willoughby and Mentor. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
