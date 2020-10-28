Harold D. Schultz, a resident of Mentor for 66 years, died October 24, 2020 at the age of 95.Harold graduated from the College of Wooster in 1950 with degrees in Comprehensive Science and English. He was in the Signal Corp. during WWII and the Korean War. Harold taught Science at Shore Jr. High for 30 years. He and his wife Anna were foster parents for 20 years. He excelled at woodworking and specialized in making miniature furniture. He and his family tent camped across the U.S. exploring most of the lower 48 states. He and Anna became cruisers later in life, visiting far off locals including Australia, Tahiti and their favorite, Hawaii. He was a charter member of Advent Lutheran Church.He is survived by Anna May, his wife of 72 years; his daughters, Patricia, Carol and her husband, Joe; his grandchildren, Michael, Diane, Bryan and Paul; and his great-grandchildren, Kiley, Nathan, Elliott and John.Donations may be made in his memory to Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W McCreight Ave, suite 400, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Arrangements in care of Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com
