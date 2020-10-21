Harold David "Bud" Gibson, age 74, of Painesville, OH was born September 29, 1946 in Pennington Gap, VA and passed away October 18, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, OH.He was preceded in death by his parents B. Lester "Red" and Roberta Gibson and a brother Billy Ray Gibson.Harold is survived by four daughters Sherry Thomas and husband, Gerald of California, Melissa Ely and husband, Arnold of Jonesville, VA, Stacey Gibson of Lima, OH, Christina Johnson and husband, Matthew of Painesville, OH; one sister-in-law Pat Gibson; two grandchildren Nissa Gibson of California and Samantha Ely of Dryden, VA. He is also survived by two sisters Jean Vuono and husband, Ronnie of Pennsylvania, Jayne Kinser of Michigan and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor Paul Davis Jr. officiating. A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Sunday at Myers Cemetery in Pennington Gap, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 PM Sunday to go to the cemetery.Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 PM Sunday to go to the cemetery. Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to wear masks/facial covering. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.