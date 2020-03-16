|
Harold E. Kirby, age 78, of Chardon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born April 3, 1941, in Kings Creek, N.C. He married Nancy Beach on November 29, 1959, in Angola, IN. They have lived in Chardon for 45 years, moving from the Cleveland area. Harold had been an autobody man for over 40 years, having worked for various auto body shops in the Cleveland area. He was a lifetime member of the Orwell Gun Shooting Club where he enjoyed shooting trap. He was an avid outdoors man, fishing and shooting. He continued to love working on cars, and he loved bowling with his wife, whom he met at age 13 while "setting pins" in a bowling alley. Harold is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Chardon; a son, Daniel, of Chardon; two sisters, Betty (Leonard) Rogers of Newbury and Sandra (Ronald) Loczy of Novelty, OH; brother, Steven (Julie) Kirby of Middlefield Village, OH; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Mamie (nee: McMillian) Kirby; son, David; and brothers, Donald and his twin, Bud Kirby. The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Chardon Municipal Cemetery. Contributions in his name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 23215 Commerce Park, Ste 300, Cleveland, OH 44122. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2020