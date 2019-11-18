|
Harold G. "Sam" Strike, age 79, of Painesville. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Aikey); loving father of Deborah (Arin) White and Kathi Strike Hradek (Rob Hradek); dearest grandfather of Rachel and Jackilyn White, Kaitlyn and Kyle Hradek; dear brother of Deloris (Dale) Motsinger, Bob Strike, Brenda (Doug) Alvord, Terry (Jennifer) Strike, David Strike and the following deceased, Donald Dean Strike and Noel "Ed" (Francis) Strike; cherished son of the late Roy and Opal (nee Atkins) Strike; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran, U.S. Army. Sam was a long-time manager and coach of the Concord Girls Softball Teams. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. followed by a closing service at 7:00 p.m. at the BURR FUNERAL HOME, 116 SOUTH STREET, CHARDON, OHIO 44024. Cremation to follow. Interment private. (Arrangements by the St. John Funeral Home of Bainbridge Twp., 440-708-1855).
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019