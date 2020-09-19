Harold “Poncho” J. Mills age 87 of Montville Twp., died September 18, 2020 at Briar Hill Healthcare Center. Born July 19, 1933 in Chardon to Kenneth and Gertrude (nee: Farley) Mills, he was a lifelong Geauga County resident.Poncho really enjoyed mowing the lawn, going to tractor shows and eating out. He delivered heating oil all over the county for 35 years, having worked for Hoffman Oil, Landmark and Western Reserve Co-Op. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Carolyn (nee: Skinner), daughters: Terri (Bob) Williams of Thompson Twp., and Dianne (Chris) Coe of Thompson Twp., grandchildren: Kristy (Edward) Gallagher of Erie, PA, Robbie Williams of Thompson Twp., and Kenneth (Brittany) Williams of New Castle, PA; great grandchildren Edward, Marissa, Gabriella and Alexzander. He also leaves his brother, Jerald (Bonnie) Mills and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Kenneth Mills and Dolores Mackey.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Montville Cemetery, Madison Road, just north of Rt. 6. Burial will follow at the cemetery.Info
