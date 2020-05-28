Harold L. “Hal” Hostutler, age 89, passed away, May 27, 2020 at Maple View Country Villa in Chardon. He was born September 28, 1930 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Harold J. and Anna (Kavinta) Hostutler.Hal served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He was a firefighter and fire inspector for the City of South Euclid and retired after 28 years of service. Hal was a 3rd degree member of Immaculata Council Knights of Columbus since 1958 and was a past Grand Knight. He enjoyed woodworking, golf, and spending time with family.He is survived by his children, Robert (Kathleen) Hostutler, Sharon (Louis) Colagross, John Hostutler, Richard (Sheryl) Hostutler, and Lois (Ken) Probola; brother, Jim Hostutler of Phoenix, AZ.; grandchildren, Daniel, Jacqueline, Julianne, Stephen, Jacob, Nicholas, Alex, and JR, and fourteen great-grandchildren.Hal was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Ann (Sebrasky) Hostutler; his parents; brother, Jack Hostutler; sister, Nora Jacobs and grandson, Justin Hostutler.A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio, at a later date.Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Hal’s name to St Cyprian Church or a charity of one’s choice.