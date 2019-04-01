Home

Harold Patrick Ledford

Harold Patrick Ledford Obituary
Harold Patrick Ledford, 61, of Mentor, Ohio, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on March 17th, 2019. “Pat” was born February 23, 1958, in Painesville, Ohio, to Harold and Goldia Ledford. He graduated in 1976 from Baptist Christian, Orange Village, Ohio. All who knew Pat knew his greatest hobby was fishing and how much he loved to be at the pier on the lake or down at the river. Pat is survived by his sisters, Melanie, Tymberly (Barry), and Leah; many nieces and nephews, Jody, Jubal, Natalie, Leah, Michael, Molly, Matthew, Joshua, Amanda, and Justin; also his loyal dog, Duke. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold; mother, Goldia; sisters, Dee and Pam; nephew, Jeff. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
