Harold R. Hinton, age 89, of Concord Township, Ohio, passed away on June 3, 2019. He was born in 1930 in New York City to the late Henry and Evelyn (Reid) Hinton. His academic training was in physics, mathematics, drafting and mechanical engineering. After graduation, he served in the Army as an intelligence officer which afforded him the opportunity to do a great deal of traveling throughout Europe. He married Dorothee Wolf in 1954 and worked for General Electric as a sales engineer for 15 years. General Electric transferred him from New York City to the Cleveland area, where he stayed for the rest of his life. When his wife became disabled with Multiple Sclerosis and required his care, he took a job driving a school bus so he wouldn't be gone for too many hours at a time. His devotion to his late wife was very typical of his personality; he would do anything to help others. He is survived by his sister, Lyn (George) Reuter; two daughters, Lori (James) Hise and Annette (Terry) Tung; four grandchildren, Jason and Derek Hise, Eric (Lindsay) Tung and Alyssa (James) Millard; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service beginning at 8:00 p.m. at Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio. Burial will take place Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to . Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 6, 2019