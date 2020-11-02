1/1
Harold Ralph "Hal" Sikula
Harold “Hal” Ralph Sikula, age 71 of Concord Twp., sadly passed away October 23, 2020, as a result of a traffic accident. He was born on August 18, 1949, in Cleveland, OH.His hospitality and generosity were well known, hosting family parties, horseshoe tournaments, and poker nights. He was a seasoned Harley rider and enjoyed participating in group rides including Rolling Thunder. He was happiest (outdoors) with his son fishing and camping.He retired from AT&T in 2011 after 30 years of service. He was a 1967 graduate of Midpark High School.Mr. Sikula was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served his country in Vietnam. He was a member of the Chardon VFW Post #6519 and the American Legion Riders, Jay Willson Post #112 of Madison, Ohio.Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife of 44 years, Melody Gayle Sikula (née Hannigan), their devoted son Sean Robert Sikula, special Aunt and Uncle, Arnold and Shirley Sikula, sister-in-law Carol (Gerald) Farris, cousins Tim (Helene) Sikula, Deborah (Steven) Rowland, Mark (Elaine) Sikula, Brad (Brenda) Sikula, Peter (Eef) Plumb, extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and his buddy Marley.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold A. Sikula and Helen (Orsky) Grant, father and mother-in-law, Robert and Alice Hannigan, and cousin, Alan Sikula.For those who wish, contributions may be made in Mr. Sikula’s memory to the American Legion Riders, c/o Jay Willson Post #112 of Madison, Ohio at 6671 Middle Ridge Road, Madison, Ohio 44057 or to the Cleveland Police Foundation Heroes Fund, 2301 Payne Avenue #201, Cleveland, Ohio 44114 or online at www.clevelandpolicefoundation.org.A private graveside service will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.



Published in News-Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
