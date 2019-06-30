|
|
Harold W. Seeds, age 98, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 in Middlefield. Born September 16, 1920 in Cleveland, he was a Kirtland resident for the past 52 years. Harold was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during WWII. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, often with friends from work in Pennsylvania and Canada. After serving his country Harold worked on the railroad in Cleveland. He later earned an HVAC Certification, and subsequently worked in maintenance with TRW for over 30 years. Harold is survived by his son Wayne (Michelle); and granddaughter Minerva Seeds. He is predeceased by his wife Era Nell; and brother Boots. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Chapel at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Rd., Chester Twp. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on July 1, 2019