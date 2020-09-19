Harold V. “Hal” Hildebrecht, 86, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. Born January 18, 1934, in Rocky River, he was a lifelong Northeast Ohio resident.He was a proud United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of Willoughby Lodge 302 Free and Accepted Masons and American Legion Post 678 in Eastlake. Hal proudly retired from the former Caterpillar, Inc. where he was employed as a senior design engineer.He is survived by his sons, Wayne (Eileen), Steven and Bryan (Christine) Hildebrecht, his grandchildren Meghan Hildebrecht, Colleen (Dario) Miocic and Dawn (James) Martin and great-grandchildren Mary O’Gibson, Dario P. Miocic and Alessio Von Miocic. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lasandra, of 60 years.A Memorial visitation will be held on October 3, 2020 from 11am till 2pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd, Eastlake. A Masonic service will be held at noon followed by an American Legion service and Military Honors.