Harold V. “Hal” Hildebrecht, 86, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. Born January 18, 1934, in Rocky River, he was a lifelong Northeast Ohio resident.He was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of Willoughby Lodge 302 Free and Accepted Masons and American Legion Post 678 in Eastlake. Mr. Hildebrecht was retired from the former Caterpillar, Inc. where he was employed as a senior design engineer. Survivors are his sons, Wayne (Eileen), Steven and Bryan (Christine) Hildebrecht and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lasandra, on June 7, 2019. Due to concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held once the restrictions amidst the coronavirus are lifted, and will be announced when available.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2020