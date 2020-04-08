Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hildebrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold V. "Hal" Hildebrecht


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold V. "Hal" Hildebrecht Obituary
Harold V. “Hal” Hildebrecht, 86, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. Born January 18, 1934, in Rocky River, he was a lifelong Northeast Ohio resident.He was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of Willoughby Lodge 302 Free and Accepted Masons and American Legion Post 678 in Eastlake. Mr. Hildebrecht was retired from the former Caterpillar, Inc. where he was employed as a senior design engineer. Survivors are his sons, Wayne (Eileen), Steven and Bryan (Christine) Hildebrecht and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lasandra, on June 7, 2019. Due to concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held once the restrictions amidst the coronavirus are lifted, and will be announced when available.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -