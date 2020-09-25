Harriette M. Driggs (nee Draker), age 93, a resident of Chardon, Ohio peacefully passed into the presence of the Lord on September 23, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio to Harry C. and Mable L. Draker (nee Bowie). Harriette attended Shaw High School and then Mt. Sinai Medical School where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. Harriette was a member of the Eastern Star. She also enjoyed the theater and was a member of the Geauga Lyric Theater Guild for over 40 years from 1962 to 2004. After her marriage to Charles Driggs on March 9, 1951 she stayed home for many years and then returned to her love of nursing, spending many years working at Holly Hill Nursing Home until her retirement. She was tireless in her devotion to friends, kind in her treatment of others and a loving matriarch of her family. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Ohman Family Living in Huntsburg, Ohio where Harriette resided for the last several years and recognize their loving care for her. She will be greatly missed by daughters, Ruth Driggs, Rachel Love, Carrie (Michael) Giel; and son, Karl (Dawn) Driggs; ten grandchildren, Amber Love, Joy (William) Bennington, David M. (Janelle) Love, Christopher (Allison) Love, Hannah (Scott) Forster, Charity Driggs, Colin Driggs, Jason (Cori) Heiden, Jaime Lawson, Robert (Rachel) Heiden and Jeremy Giel; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patsy Baumgartner. The family will receive friends on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, Ohio. Interment will follow at Hambden Township Cemetery in Hambden Twp., Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ohman Family Living at Blossom, P.O. Box 369, Huntsburg, Ohio 44046. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences are online at www.burrservice.com
.