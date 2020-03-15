|
Mass of Christian Burial for Harriette T. Suhadolnik (nee Conductor), age 72, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Suhadolnik passed away March 13, 2020 and was born on September 27, 1947 in Cleveland, OH.During her years at Metal Foils, The Wickliffe School System and Euclid Glass, she was a saleswoman for North American Van Lines. Harriette really enjoyed interactions with people. She loved her friends in Kirtland, golfing and going on trips. Harriette really appreciated the care that she received from the hospital and rehab centers over the past 10 years. She was loving and tough as nails.Harriette was the beloved wife of 44 years to Anthony; loving mother of Anthony, Mellisa and Matthew; devoted grandmother of eight and great grandmother of one; dear sister to Terry (Stanley) Murrey, Cookie (Bob) Zabak and John (Donna) Conductor; dear aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews; loving niece to aunt and uncle Bob and Carol Conductor; dear sister-in-law to Frank (Pam), William and Robert (Gail).The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harriette’s memory to the 1375 East 9th Street, Suite 600 Cleveland, OH 44114.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2020