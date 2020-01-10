News-Herald Obituaries
|
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Harry F. Zingale


1926 - 2020
Harry F. Zingale Obituary
Harry F. Zingale, age 93, of Willoughby, passed away January 8, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on November 7, 1926, to the late Thomas and Anna Zingale (Koval). He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by many. He proudly retired from Richmond Heights Board of Education after 30 plus years of service. Harry was a member of the Eastgate Masonic Lodge 796. Harry is survived by loving wife of 19 years, Dolores Zingale (Thomas); children, Rosann Tokes, Christine (Ronald) Lubinski, James (Kimberly) Thomas, Annette (John) Villani and Kathleen (Joseph) Carmigiano; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Maryann (John) Walsh and Shirley Fox. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Zingale and Nathan Zingale. Visitation will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Masonic Service will open the services at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Acacia Memorial Park.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
