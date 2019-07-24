|
"Together Again" Harry Nelson Fairman, 91, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence. Born November 2, 1927, in Apollo, Pa., he had lived in Pennsylvania before moving to Mentor-on-the-Lake 67 years ago. Harry was a former Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Officer and member of the F.O.P. He was also a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II and the Korean War, a lifetime member of the V.F.W., and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the loving father of Georgeann Gephart, Ronald (Delma) Fairman, Jane Corfee, and Linda Pierce; cherished grandfather of 19, great-grandfather of 36, and great-great grandfather of one; brother of Violetta Hendrickson; brother-in-law of Jim Walsh; and uncle to nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Reta Mae (nee Shaw) Fairman (2015); sons-in-law, Kent Corfee and John Pierce; parents, George and Justine (nee Pettigrew) Fairman; siblings, Bert (Mary Ellen, dec.) Fairman, Alice (Sam, dec.) Kinter, and Peggy Walsh; and brother-in-law, Roy Hendrickson. Private family services were held. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes of Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019