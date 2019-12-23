|
Harry R. Werner, 81, of Mentor on the Lake, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Governors Pointe, Mentor. He was born October 12, 1938 in East Cleveland. Harry was a civil engineer, retiring from the former CEI after 20 years. In addition, he also worked for Reliance Electric Company and Morton Salt. After his retirement, he worked for Petitti’s Garden Center, in Mentor; was a bus driver for Laketran; and worked at the Mentor location of The Home Depot’s Garden Center. He was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in Mentor and enjoyed gardening. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara J. (Bennett) Werner; children, Donald, J., Linda M. and Michael J. (Marcella) Werner; granddaughter, Kayla L Werner; sister, Frances (Kenneth) Fleckenstein; and sisters-in-law, Laura and Denise Werner and Bonnie J. (nee: Bennett) (John) Wise; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, Harry and Fannie Werner; and brothers, John and Thomas Werner. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8125 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Burial to take place in Mentor Cemetery, following the service. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 24, 2019