Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry S. Jones Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry S. Jones Sr. Obituary
Harry S. Jones, Sr., age 92, of Painesville, died on January 8, 2020 at Starkey House Assisted Living in Painesville. He was born on November 11, 1927 in Sand Run, WV to the late Jasper and Christine Jones. He was a Navy Veteran and served in Okinawa. Harry was one of the last Painesville City volunteer firemen. He was the owner and operator of Jones TV Service and was also employed by Diamond Alkali for 25 years, Erie Coke and Chemical, and Babcock and Jones Surveyors for 21 years. Survivors are his children, Diane (Tony) Tripi, Harry (Liz) Jones, Jr., Robert (Linda) Jones, Linda Jones, and Betty (Greg) Mayer; siblings, Delbert "Buck" Fife, and Betty Kundrat; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris, whom he married on May 30, 1947; and his sister, Jennie Ehase. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Entombment will follow at Western Reserve Memorial Garden, Chesterland, Ohio. The family would like to thank Starkey Place and Grace Hospice for their loving care. Online condolences, flower orders, and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -