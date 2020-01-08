|
Harry S. Jones, Sr., age 92, of Painesville, died on January 8, 2020 at Starkey House Assisted Living in Painesville. He was born on November 11, 1927 in Sand Run, WV to the late Jasper and Christine Jones. He was a Navy Veteran and served in Okinawa. Harry was one of the last Painesville City volunteer firemen. He was the owner and operator of Jones TV Service and was also employed by Diamond Alkali for 25 years, Erie Coke and Chemical, and Babcock and Jones Surveyors for 21 years. Survivors are his children, Diane (Tony) Tripi, Harry (Liz) Jones, Jr., Robert (Linda) Jones, Linda Jones, and Betty (Greg) Mayer; siblings, Delbert "Buck" Fife, and Betty Kundrat; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris, whom he married on May 30, 1947; and his sister, Jennie Ehase. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Entombment will follow at Western Reserve Memorial Garden, Chesterland, Ohio. The family would like to thank Starkey Place and Grace Hospice for their loving care. Online condolences, flower orders, and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 9, 2020