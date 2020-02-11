|
Harry S. "Sam" Rayl, age 79, a lifelong resident of the Chardon Area, died at his home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Painesville, OH, on November 12, 1940, to Harry and Elizabeth (Beahon) Rayl. Sam was a 1958 graduate of Chardon High School and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Pavlik, on August 4, 1962, in Chardon, OH. He was a graduate of Kent State University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Sam had been a Teacher at Willowick Jr. High and Eastlake North High School, where he had been a coach in football, golf, and track. He also had been a CYO basketball and golf coach for Notre Dame Elementary School, as well as a director and counselor of Red Oak Camp in Kirtland. Sam was a member of the Church of St. Mary in Chardon. Survivors include his wife, Barbara, of Chardon; four sons, Christopher (Mary) Rayl of Pittsburgh, PA, Michael (Karen) Rayl of Munson Twp., OH, Stephen (Laura) Rayl of Willoughby, OH and Matt Rayl of Chardon, OH; nine grandchildren, Annabelle, Melanie and Ben, Jeremy (Stephanie), Kaitlyn, Jake Dominic, Joe and Sam Rayl; sister, Cathy (Gary) Gramberg of Florida; brother, Thomas (Carole) of Wilmington, VT. Sam was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert and William Rayl. Funeral Mass, Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary, 401 North St., Chardon, OH 44024 with interment following at All Souls Cemetery. Visittation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South St., Chardon, OH. Contributions may be made to the Church of St. Mary. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020